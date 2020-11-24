(The Center Square) – Last week, Pennsylvania officials told colleges and universities that students should receive COVID-19 tests before returning home for Thanksgiving, but schools say there’s no plan for any mandatory action.
Instead, many forged ahead with existing protocols as students break for the holiday. Dave Pigeon, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, said its 14 public universities developed their own unique COVID-19 response plans, part of which includes testing protocols before and after holiday breaks.
Kutztown University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania – both within the state system – offer testing to symptomatic students or those who came into close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, even if they don’t feel sick.
An IUP spokesperson said about 1,800 students still live on campus, and less than half will return for in-person instruction on Nov. 30. At Kutztown, classes will go virtual for the rest of the semester, further reducing the concerns about spreading the virus while visiting with family in distant communities.
Kutztown University President Kenneth Hawkinson, in a Nov. 2 letter, also advised students to quarantine in their rooms for two weeks before leaving campus.
"Travel increases your chance of contracting and spreading COVID-19, as well as interacting with new close contacts,” he said. “With the health and wellness of our campus community and their families in mind, we suggest that all of our students develop a plan with their families for their return home.”
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine recommended that all colleges and universities test students before Thanksgiving break as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge statewide.
The administration said it developed the recommendation in consultation with six other northeast states to help curb the spread of the virus throughout the region.
“It is our collective responsibility to protect our communities and our most vulnerable from COVID-19 and to continue to work together to get through this pandemic,” Wolf said. “These targeted mitigation efforts, combined with existing ones, are paramount to decreasing the spread of COVID-19.”
At Penn State University, widespread testing before Thanksgiving was announced Oct. 20, with more than 17,500 students opting for a test before leaving this week. The 431 students that tested positive, according to the university, isolated on campus before going home. Virtual instruction only will resume after Thanksgiving.
“The University is mindful of the risks associated with someone who is COVID-19-positive leaving our campus communities and traveling to other locations,” President Eric J. Barron said last month. “This is especially important for students who may be returning to families that have potentially vulnerable individuals and are therefore concerned about exposure in the time leading up to Thanksgiving. We will direct testing resources and provide recommendations for self-quarantine to support students in planning for safe departures.”
Heather Robbins, a PSU spokesperson, told The Center Square on Tuesday university officials continue developing flexible plans that evolve alongside guidance regarding the virus.