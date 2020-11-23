(The Center Square) – The acting chair of the House State Government Committee released a new report about election law and recent changes, but at least one Democrat criticized the effort as a rehash of Republican talking points.
Acting House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, announced the report, which he said includes information about elections laws in Pennsylvania, relevant lawsuits and directives the Department of State issued.
The move comes amid ongoing criticisms of and litigation over the election in Pennsylvania this year. Lawmakers aren’t likely to take action before the current session ends, but is poised to consider changes when they reconvene next year.
“As we know, Pennsylvania’s current election law was not a model law this election,” Grove said during a news conference. “A review of how the election was administered is important in order for us to improve upon our election laws next session.”
Grove suggested Pennsylvania look to Florida for inspiration. The state was at the center of a dispute over the 2000 election, but this year, the Sunshine State managed to tally votes on election night.
“Let’s try to be like Florida the next election,” he said.
Because of ongoing litigation, the Department of State deferred a session with the House State Government Committee. However, Grove submitted questions to the Department of State and the elections departments of all 67 counties in the Keystone State.
“I particularly want the input from the county elections officials,” Grove said. “Ultimately, they’re the ones responsible for operating elections. Their input on fixing what transpired this election cycle is critically important.
“… I’m not interested in a few counties coming together for a legislative hearing,” Grove added. “I want to hear from all 67 counties.”
Separately, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will consider a case President Donald Trump’s campaign filed seeking to invalidate more than 8,300 ballots in Philadelphia. Biden appears to have won Pennsylvania by about 80,000 votes, and Pennsylvania counties were required to certify their election results by Monday.
Additionally, Dominion Voting Systems, the center of criticism nationwide and the system some Pennsylvania counties use, was supposed to participate in “an informational meeting” with the committee but canceled at the last minute.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee (LBFC) voted 2-1 against a request to perform an audit of the 2020 general election. The vote came after the state House passed House Resolution 1100 requesting the audit.
On Twitter, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said what Grove “presented isn’t a ‘report’ and it’s not from the State Government committee. …This was a campaign event and should not have been done under the banner of our committee.”
Added Kenyatta on Twitter: “What report? We’ve held 0 hearings, taken 0 testimony, and have 0 proof of any fraud. …Don’t release press statements from your office and call them State Government committee reports.”