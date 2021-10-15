(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed five bills into law to create virtual training flexibility for cosmetic and barber licensing, update physician assistants’ roles in patient care, and change property owners' requirements.
House Bill 1182 allows barber schools to use distance education for up to 50% of the curriculum.
House Bill 1183 updates the Cosmetology Law to allow cosmetology schools to offer distance education for up to 50% of their curriculum.
Senate Bill 397 updates the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act to allow a physician assistant to provide care and services under a physician’s supervision, instead of under a physician’s supervision and direction. It also increases the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine by two members.
Senate Bill 398 updates the Medical Practice Act to reflect the same changes regarding physician assistants as in Bill 397. It also increases the State Board of Medicine by two members.
House Bill 523 requires property owners that use a private road to access their property to maintain the road at their own expense.