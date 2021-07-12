(The Center Square) – Legislation to give families the chance at a lifesaving intervention for drug rehabilitation patients who check themselves out of a treatment facility against medical advice was passed by Pennsylvania lawmakers and signed into law.
Act 41 of 2021, originally House Bill 944, was introduced by Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer, and Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Westmoreland. It will require inpatient addiction rehabilitation facilities to notify a patient’s emergency contact if the patient leaves the facility against medical advice.
Taking such a step previously was considered a best practice but wasn't required by law.
The bill provides exceptions if the patient revokes consent to notify their emergency or if there are allegations of domestic violence by the emergency contact.
“This legislation offers a chance for family members to learn of a loved one’s decision – often impulsive and made under pressure or impaired judgment – to leave treatment and return to the lure of addictive drugs,” Longietti said. “By requiring timely notification of the emergency contact, we are giving family members the chance they deserve, when seconds count, to try to get their loved one to safety. There are no guarantees, but by mandating notification, we are at least opening a window of opportunity.”
The bill is also known as Heather’s Law after a woman who suffered a fatal overdose 12 hours after checking herself out of drug rehabilitation facility.