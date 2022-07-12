(The Center Square) – Municipalities across Pennsylvania now have more power to grant tax incentives to spur affordable housing, be they in major urban areas or rural enclaves.
House Bill 581, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, became Act 58 when Gov. Tom Wolf signed it into law on Monday. It allows taxing authorities more options to pass tax abatements or incentives to build or fix up affordable housing. The bill found support in urban areas facing rising rent prices as well as rural areas where there are struggles to repair blighted properties.
“The way this bill got done could be a model for how council and state can work together,” Solomon said. “The interesting twist with this bill is that people in Philadelphia will see, will feel the everyday impact. They will see a new affordable housing unit being constructed in neighborhoods where they have not been.”
As The Center Square previously reported, housing prices jumped in Pennsylvania by 14% from 2020 to 2021. Many cities and counties in the state aren’t building enough houses or apartments to meet demand. In other areas, where population is shrinking, blighted properties are driving down property values and counties don’t have the funding to tear them down.
Act 58 aims to address both problems.
Townships, boroughs, or cities could grant 10-year tax exemptions on multi-unit buildings where 30% of units qualify as affordable housing or when a project repairs a blighted property. The law also gives local governments the authority to forgive or refund the property tax liability to low-income families due to property tax or assessment changes.
“It’s only one tool that’s needed at the local level in order to get the affordable housing for Pennsylvanians and Philadelphians as required,” Solomon said. “There’s no one silver bullet that’s going to fix all the supply chain issues that we’re dealing with right now, but I think it does help.”
Rather than a state-led approach that requires housing construction, the law reinforces local control. Expanding the housing stock will be up to the townships, boroughs, and cities, with no penalties from the state government if they do not increase the affordable housing stock.
A separate home repair bill to deal with aging houses was also debated in the General Assembly and became a budget item. More state-level action is likely to come in the future.
Solomon mentioned the struggles of low-income Pennsylvanians in getting a housing voucher, the long wait lists associated with them, and ensuring fewer renters are cost-burdened.
“Really, the only way to do that is to have a real, robust voucher program where we’re providing people with the housing they need and then eventually transition out of that program once they can take on the cost of that home or that rent,” Solomon said. “That is probably the gold standard where you're going to really see the ability to reshape affordability and housing policy.”