(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Sen. John Yudichak is highlighting millions in grant funding for a total of five projects in his Luzerne County district, including a new commerce center, improvements at King’s College and health care infrastructure upgrades.
Yudichak, I-Luzerne, announced $6.8 million in funding that was approved through the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP). RACP is a grant program administered through the state Office of Budget aimed at improvements with a multijurisdictional impact that bolster employment, tax revenues and economic activity.
“Today’s Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program funding announcement could not have come at a better time as our region continues to recover from the various economic and health challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Yudichak said Monday in a news release. “We need to continue to invest our resources in infrastructure and public/private partnerships that will spur additional private investment and development from companies that will create good, family sustaining jobs.”
The Hazelton Creek Commerce Center and King’s College received the largest grants in the 14th Senatorial District at $2 million each.
The Hazelton Creek project will develop more than 5.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial space across five buildings through significant remediation work and infrastructure development, including an internal boulevard system involving public walking trails, landscaping and bus shelters.
King’s College will spend its grant to rehabilitate the Times Leader Building through hazardous material abatement and structural and interior improvements. The work will involve upgrades to the HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, as well as work to improve the flooring, elevator, roof, façade and other elements.
“The project, once completed, will ultimately convert this building into a facility to prepare career-ready candidates for high paying in-demand professions,” according to a news release.
Other grant recipients include the Lehigh Valley Health Network, which received $1 million to upgrade infrastructure in the Greater Hazelton region, and Valley Crest Real Estate, which received $900,000 for the third phase of the Valley Crest Commons project.
The latter involves 64.6 acres rezoned for mixed use, where workers will conduct asbestos abatement before demolishing all of the older buildings on site. Six areas then will be devoted to commercial development and one to apartments.
A fifth grant worth $900,000 went to Waste Reduction Recycling and Transfer for its NEPA Waste Reduction Expansion project.
“The project would include the construction of an 11,000 SF pre-engineered metal building with concrete retaining walls, concrete push walls, loading bay, and truck scales to allow for daily unloading of private, municipal, and construction debris demolition waste, sorting, recycling, and transfer to landfills as permitted,” the release read. “The project will include site work to and from the existing scale house and approximately one acre surrounding the new facility for access and empty trailer storage/staging.”
Hazelton Mayor Jeff Cusat applauded Yudichak’s leadership in securing the state grants.
“I would like to thank Senator Yudichak and the state for their continued support of the City of Hazelton,” he said. “It’s great to see the state invest in a project that will create jobs and will help to continue the positive trend of economic development in our city.”