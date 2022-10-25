(The Center Square) – For Tuesday’s highly anticipated U.S. Senate debate in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz agreed to meet hosted by the largest local TV and media company in America.
Nexstar Media Group, which owns NewsNation and about 200 local news stations nationally, gained exclusive rights. The candidates, who have drawn national attention in the tussle for control of Congress, will be broadcast statewide on linear channels and available everywhere online; national coverage is on NewsNation.
The lieutenant governor and the talk show host backed by former President Donald Trump, respectively, debate only once. Election Day is two weeks away.
“We view televising candidate debates as a public service to the communities we serve,” Nexstar Executive Vice President Gary Weitman told The Center Square. “In many states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas, Nexstar is uniquely positioned to provide candidates with ‘statewide’ television coverage of their debates because we own TV stations in multiple markets across the state. This is an efficient way for the candidates to reach millions of voters all at once, and it is a great way for voters to learn more about the candidates and to watch them address the issues and answer questions.”
Nexstar stations have broadcasted dozens of candidates debates and forums in 2022 starting with the primaries, with a press release citing nearly 50 of them, “many” of which are the only time the candidates debate. The Pennsylvania and Georgia Senate races, and the Texas governor’s race, each only have one debate, and each like Pennsylvania has drawn national attention.
“Each debate is negotiated with the individual campaigns, and the campaigns agree to mutually acceptable terms on such things as format, technical operations, etc.,” Weitman said. “Our national cable news network, NewsNation, provides live national coverage of those debates where there is a high level of voter interest.”
The Fetterman and Oz campaigns did not respond to a request for comment about the negotiations.
While they agreed to the format of the debate, the Fetterman campaign has tried to lower expectations surrounding the debate, saying in a memo that “this isn’t John’s format” and that “Oz clearly comes into Tuesday night with a huge built-in advantage” thanks to his TV experience. Fetterman has been recovering from a stroke in May and has struggled with auditory processing, and will use closed captioning technology during the debate to respond to moderator questions and Oz.
In Pennsylvania, WHTM in Harrisburg will host the debate; it'll be carried by WPXI in Pittsburgh, WPHL in Philadelphia, WTAJ in Johnstown, WBRE and WYOU in Scranton, WJET and WFXP in Erie, as well as WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio.
Nexstar began as WYOU in Scranton in 1996 and expanded through acquisitions, merging with Tribune Media in 2018 to surpass the size of Sinclair Broadcast Group. NewsNation, which replaced WGN America, is its cable news network. Nexstar also owns The CW and the political news website The Hill.
The company has aimed to set itself apart, according to the Columbia Journalism Review, by eschewing “partisan content” and positioning itself as unbiased. Political advertising isn’t missing from its stations, though: in 2018, almost 20% of its ad revenue came from election ads.
The large number of stations Nexstar owns points toward local news with more than a local focus.
“Despite its branding emphasis on local news, Nexstar’s banner projects are designed to share state and national stories with regional audiences,” Meaghan Winter wrote for CJR. “Nexstar is increasingly producing content that will be aired across multiple stations in a region – a plan that has both benefits and drawbacks for the public.”
For states like Pennsylvania, one-off debates with exclusive broadcast rights may hint at a shift away from local or state politics and toward a focus on federal and national issues.
Competitive states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio have grabbed national attention. Polls show many voters in those states, however, remain in search of answers to state problems such as economic growth, population loss, or the effects of the opioid crisis.