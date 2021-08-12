(The Center Square) – Delaware County Community College is set to receive more than $1 million in funding through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career program to train more than 300 individuals in welding, shipbuilding and manufacturing.
In partnership with Collegiate Consortium for Workforce and Economic Development, Delaware County Community College will develop training programs for 315 trainees in flux-cored arc welding, welding training, shipbuilding training, and FCAW qualification.
The programs will introduce trainees to the industry and provide the critical skills required for a variety of positions at a shipyard.
“The maritime manufacturing industry sector in Pennsylvania’s southeast region is anticipating a major increase in need for hundreds of skilled employees to support new and ongoing operations and Delaware County Community College’s relationship with the industry has helped identify employment areas with the greatest need, leading to the creation of catered training opportunities that will best support local manufacturers,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release announcing the grant. “My administration is pleased to announce this funding that will support hundreds of individuals in obtaining training for in-demand manufacturing careers.”