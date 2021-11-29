(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie recently led a hearing to discuss enacting congressional term limits.
House Resolution 57, sponsored primarily by Mackenzie, R-Lehigh, calls for a constitutional convention regarding congressional term limits.
The U.S. Constitution says states can take the necessary step to enact a term limit amendment. If two-thirds of the states call for an amendment proposal convention to impose term limits, then the convention is called. If three-fourths of the states ratify a resulting proposed amendment, it could become part of the U.S Constitution.
Kenn Quinn, northern regional director of the U.S. Term Limits organization, said a recent poll showed that 79% of Pennsylvanians want congressional term limits.
“The reason for this incredible amount of support is simple. Congress has become dysfunctional and unresponsive to the American people,” Quinn said. “Only by limiting the terms of office for members of Congress can we begin to see real reform in our federal government.”
The resolution is under consideration by the House State Government Committee.