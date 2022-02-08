(The Center Square) – A Commonwealth Court judge is advising the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to consider a congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly after reviewing more than a dozen submitted proposals.
Commonwealth Court judge Patricia McCullough’s 228-page report to the high court Monday followed days of hearings on 13 proposed congressional maps submitted by lawmakers, Gov. Tom Wolf, advocacy organizations and others.
McCullough, assigned as a special master last week by the Supreme Court, “recommends that our Supreme Court adopt and implement HB 2146 as a matter of state constitutional law as it meets all of the traditional criteria of the Free and Equal Elections Clause, and does so in respects even noted by the governor’s expert, as well as the other considerations noted by the courts.”
McCullough wrote HB 2146 “compares favorably to all of the other maps submitted herein, including the 2018 redistricting map, it was drawn by a non-partisan good government citizen, subjected to the scrutiny of the people and duly amended, it creates a Democratic leaning map which underscores its partisan fairness and, otherwise, is a reflection of the ‘policies and preferences of the state, as expressed in statutory and constitutional provisions or in the reapportionment plans proposed by the state legislature.’”
The judge’s report noted, “Although Governor Wolf vetoed HB 2146 and that bill never obtained the official status of a duly enacted statute, neither Governor Wolf nor any other party herein has advanced any cognizable legal objection to the constitutionality” of the bill.
The Supreme Court last week granted an emergency application to take over the commonwealth’s congressional redistricting process, but maintained McCullough’s oversight of the case as a special master.
The order came two days after the Supreme Court issued a stay in the Commonwealth Court proceedings, prompted by a filing from the Elias Law Group LLP on behalf of Pennsylvania voters that requested the high court step in because of a deadlock between the General Assembly and Wolf.
The Supreme Court, which holds a 5-2 Democrat majority, requested McCullough, a Republican, present her findings by Monday, along with a proposed revision to the 2022 election calendar.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hold hearings Feb. 18, three days after candidates currently are set to begin circulating petitions to get on the May 17 primary ballots. McCullough recommended delaying the beginning of the three-week petition period to March 1, and reducing the timeframe to two weeks, to run until March 15. She suggested keeping the May 17 primary date.
The outcome of the case could have big implications in the midterm elections, as Pennsylvania’s current congressional delegation is split 9-9 between Democrats and Republicans. Population loss over the past decade reduced the total number of seats from 18 to 17.
State Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, sponsor of HB 2146, welcomed McCullough’s recommendation, noting the map approved by the General Assembly last month initially was created by Lehigh Valley resident Amanda Holt before “minor adjustments” in the House State Government Committee he chairs.
“I applaud Judge McCullough for recognizing the non-partisanship of the map and the fact it adheres to all requirements to make a fair map, which treats all candidates equally,” Grove said. “From the start of the transparent map-making process in July, House Republicans took the new approach to not only gather input from Pennsylvanians, but also take into consideration maps they created.”
In Wolf’s veto message last month, he argued HB 2146 splits communities of interest, and “does not adequately satisfy” criteria set by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He alleged the map provides “a structural advantage to Republican candidates that far exceeds the party’s voter support.”
The Supreme Court is giving the plaintiffs and defendants in the case a week to review and file exceptions to McCullough’s findings before moving forward. The Associated Press reported the last time a similar process played out over six weeks in 1992, the Supreme Court ultimately accepted the lower court’s recommendation.