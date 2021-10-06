(The Center Square) – Bipartisan legislation that would support military members transitioning to civilian work was unanimously approved by the Pennsylvania House Professional Licensure Committee.
House Bill 1868 would increase the presence of veterans and military spouses on licensing boards and commissions, allow for military experience to translate to civilian licensure requirements and job qualifications, and expedite licensure renewals while waiving fees for veterans and spouses.
The bill was introduced by state Reps. Zach Mako, R-Lehigh/Northampton, Dave Hickernell, R-Lancaster/Dauphin, Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, Karen Boback, R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming, and Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence.
“Pennsylvania’s military men and women give some of their prime years to serving our country,” Sainato said in a news release. “Unfortunately, many face challenges transitioning to civilian work – in part, because of licensing regulations that fail to account for military skills, training and experience. The process can prove challenging for military spouses, as well, because of frequent relocations.”
The bill has been sent to the full House of Representatives for consideration.