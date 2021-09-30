(The Center Square) – Sens. Camera Bartolotta and Vincent Hughes sponsored Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunity legislation to increase the participation of small, diverse, and veteran owned businesses in state contracting opportunities.
Senate Bill 900 would update and enhance the Department of General Services’ duties regarding small disadvantaged and veteran-owned businesses. The terminology of small disadvantaged businesses would be rebranded as small diverse businesses. The classification of a small business would be changed to allow the Department of General Services to create requirements to better reflect the types of businesses that perform work for the state.
A disparity study commissioned by the state in 2018 revealed that small diverse and veteran businesses were underrepresented in state contracting.
Under the bill, the DSG would be required to complete a disparity study every 5 years and use the data to set targets for small diverse and veteran-owned business participation in state contracting.