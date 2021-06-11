(The Center Square) – Legislation sponsored by Pennsylvania state Sen. Gene Yaw to create a Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program was unanimously approved recently by the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
Senate Bill 465 would provide additional technical support to expand on-farm conservation practices throughout Pennsylvania.
Farmers and landowners would partner with conservation districts to complete projects in their communities that make the most sense locally.
County conservation districts would distribute funding throughout the commonwealth by using a formula that benefits all parts of the state. Funding could also be allocated using federal dollars.
“Agriculture is looked to for significant reductions to meet pollution reduction goals for the Chesapeake Bay and other major watersheds in the state,” Yaw said in a statement. “Unfortunately, almost one-third of our commonwealth’s streams do not meet standards for drinking, fishing or recreation, and agriculture remains one of the largest sources of impairment. To meet the challenges, I have again introduced legislation to establish an Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.”
The bill is now before the Senate Appropriations Committee.