(The Center Square) – State Sens. Doug Mastriano and Dan Laughlin have introduced legislation to help control the rising cost of insulin in Pennsylvania.
Senate Bill 957, also known as the Affordable Insulin Act, would amend the Insurance Company Law of 1921 to cap the co-pay price of insulin at $30 or less for an individual’s 30-day supply.
The bill would require the attorney general to investigate the price of insulin to ensure continued fair pricing and confirm whether additional action needed to be taken. A public report on the findings will be issued no later than one year after the investigation.
About 1.4 million Pennsylvanians diagnosed with diabetes and another 3.5 million with pre-diabetes rely on insulin to survive.
“Individuals with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those who do not, and total direct medical expenses for diagnosed diabetes in Pennsylvania were estimated at $9.3 billion in 2017,” Laughlin said. “For people with diabetes who require insulin and currently struggle with its cost, this legislation will make it more accessible and affordable.”
Similar laws caping the price of insulin co-pays have been enacted in 20 other states.
The bill has been sent to the Banking and Insurance Committee for consideration.