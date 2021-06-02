(The Center Square) – Legislation sponsored by Pennsylvania state Sen. Christine Tartaglione to extend family and medical leave benefits for employees caring for an ailing relative was unanimously approved by the Pennsylvania Senate Labor & Industry Committee.
If made a law, Senate Bill 617, also known as the Pennsylvania Family and Medical Leave Act, would require employers to provide up to six weeks of unpaid leave for an employee to care for a sibling, grandparent, or grandchild suffering with a certified terminal illness if the relative does not have a living spouse, son or daughter over age 17, or parent under age 65.
Current federal law provides the same employee benefits only if the ailing relative is the spouse, son, daughter, or parent of the employee.
The bill received bipartisan cosponsorship.
“At some point in our lives, we all need time to take care of our loved ones. And no one should have to sacrifice their career when family priorities must take precedence,” Tartaglione said in a news release. “My legislation would provide all workers, regardless of their job or their income level, with the freedom to fulfill their family duties without suffering harmful professional repercussions.”
The bill had been passed to the full Senate for consideration.