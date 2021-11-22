(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania House has advanced legislation introduced by Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, to expand educational offerings for home-school students.
House Bill 1041 amends the Public School Code of 1949 to permit home education students to take advantage of their local high school by attending up to four academic courses in a school day and participating in co-curricular activities. They also would have access to programs offered at career and technical education centers.
Pennsylvania home-school students currently are permitted to participate in extracurricular activities at the high school in their district.
“As a home education graduate, this legislation is near and dear to my heart,” Topper said. “I was fortunate to be able to supplement my home education with courses and co-curricular activities within the public school district in which my family resided, and I want to ensure that every parent and child has access to the same educational.”
As taxpayers and community members, home-education families should be able to supplement their education with courses at their local high school, House Republicans said in a news release.
Under an existing law, schools would be entitled to funding for the part of the day home-schoolers participate in their courses.
The bill passed the House, 136-64, on Nov. 8 and must pass the Senate before it can be sent to the governor.