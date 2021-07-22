(The Center Square) – A bill awaiting consideration by Pennsylvania lawmakers would help residents who lack skills connect with job training opportunities.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, worked with the Pennsylvania Association for Adult Continuing Education to introduce legislation to support adults who are returning to the classroom to rejoin the workforce.
House Bill 1728 would establish a $12 million fund to provide grants for eligible adult basic education providers. Grant awards would be capped at $500,000 with the possibility of larger grants for multi-agency collaborations.
“The COVID-19 pandemic further aggravated a situation where we have adults who are in search of employment for varying reasons,” Struzzi said in a news release. “The Recovery Fund for Adult Education would support bridge courses, high school equivalency test scholarships, tuition related expenses, marketing and outreach, and other innovative programming for adult learners.
"It would help close a gap in our economy, as well as in the lives of individuals who are willing and eager to make a change and better themselves.”