(The Center Square) – Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery, lost his Pennsylvania Senate primary to a local official less than a year after the party disowned him over allegations of sexual misconduct.
East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors member Amanda Cappelletti bested the four-term senator over the weekend with 62 percent of the vote, according to results posted by election officials in Montgomery County. Results from Delaware County, where a portion of the 17th District falls, were not available. The Associated Press first projected her win Saturday.
Cappelletti, an attorney and former head of public policy for Planned Parenthood, picked up high profile endorsements during her campaign from U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
She addressed her apparent win in a video message on Twitter on Monday.
"It's my job now to live up to the mandate you've given me," she said. "It's just the first step of many in holding our public officials to a higher standard and accountable for their actions."
Leach’s defeat comes less than a year after Senate Democrats hired outside legal counsel to investigate claims of sexual misconduct levied against the senator dating as far back as three decades.
The daughter of a former client, then 17 years old, said a 30-year-old Leach coerced her to perform oral sex in 1991. Other staffers have accused him of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted touching and sexually charged humor. The investigation turned up no concrete evidence against the senator, and he continues to deny the claims.