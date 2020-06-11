(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House lawmakers bid a fond farewell to Speaker Mike Turzai on Wednesday as the Allegheny County Republican prepares to resign for a life in the private sector.
Turzai, first elected to the House of Representatives during a special election in 2001, ascended to party leader in 2010 and then speaker five years later. His colleagues described him as a diplomatic and passionate public servant committed to limited government, school choice and the sanctity of life.
“Running for an office is not an easy decision. It’s a calling and a vocation,” said House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster. “There is no one in your district who would deny the lasting impact you have made on your community and our commonwealth. You set the gold standard for being successful in this line of work.”
House Minority Leader Frank Dermody recalled working alongside Turzai in the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office before both men were elected to the House. He jokingly noted that neither man discussed politics before running for office.
“That was probably a good thing,” he said. "We are friends, and I think that's been important here. There are very many policy issues we didn’t agree on … but we were always able to work together to run the government. I believe most of the time, we got there.”
Former Philadelphia Democratic Rep. Cherelle Parker, in a nine-minute video dedicated to Turzai’s service, said she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say thank you to the speaker one last time.
“You are what I often refer to as my unlikely ally,” she said. “We are not a monolith of people. When we needed your assistance on issues that no one ever expected for us to get support, your door was always open.”
In his address to the chamber, Turzai recalled some of his most memorable legislative battles and encouraged fellow lawmakers not to squander the privilege of representing their districts.
“Forge ahead,” he said. “The constituents back home are giving you the opportunity of a lifetime. Seize it and do your best with it”
Turzai’s last day as speaker is June 15. He said he will resign from office that same week. House elections to replace him will come later this month, he said.