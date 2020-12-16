(The Center Square) – Butler County Republican Rep. Daryl Metcalfe reintroduced an impeachment resolution against Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday seeking to end what he called the governor's “tyranny” once and for all.
“While these are certainly challenging times, Gov. Wolf must be held accountable for his actions that have harmed so many of our citizens and violated so many of our rights,” he said. “No individual or office is above the law.”
Metcalfe, a well-known GOP firebrand first elected in 1999, has spearheaded several efforts to remove Wolf over the last six years. His last measure, introduced in July with five articles of impeachment, garnered 24 co-sponsors.
“Gov. Wolf's recently announced orders in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and his orders from earlier in 2020, have violated a number of our God-given rights affirmed in the United States Constitution,” Metcalfe’s updated resolution reads. “In particular, his orders mandating the closure of physical locations of all businesses have violated our citizens’ rights in devastating ways.”
Last week, Wolf banned indoor dining, shuttered bars, gyms and casinos and canceled youth sports and extracurriculars through Jan. 4, 2021. The state also limited indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and urged residents to celebrate the holidays with immediate household members only.
He sympathized with business owners who struggle to comply with the changing mandates, but said it was the virus – not the government – calling the shots.
“What we need to do is get through this period right now,” he said on Dec. 10. "Again, it's the virus that’s dictating this.”
Metcalfe called this decision “unconscionable” so close to the holidays and said many businesses will never reopen as a result.
“His lack of transparency in creating and announcing his orders is particularly troubling,” he said. “The governor’s recent order has given businesses throughout the state no time to plan for the closures, only exacerbating the damage it will do to businesses and their employees.”
Despite the growing resentment among lawmakers and residents over the economic restrictions, it's considered unlikely Republican leadership will consider the impeachment measure.