(The Center Square) – The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously backed the nomination of Suzanne V. Estrella to serve as the next victim advocate for Pennsylvania.
Estrella was nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf in March of this year. She has served as legal director for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape and has worked with juvenile and adult offenders as an attorney and is “immensely qualified” for the position, according to Chairman Lisa Baker.
“The position of victim zdvocate is extremely important,” Baker said. “The responsibility of this position runs on two essential tracks, raising awareness of the hurdles facing victims who seek justice, and putting in place the mechanisms that effectively address these needs and problems.”
The Senate rejected the reconfirmation of former victim advocate Jennifer Storm last November and she resigned in January. Storm, who served in the position since 2013, blamed the rejection on her disagreements with Republicans over bills that would give victims a longer window in which to sue their accusers. She also accused former Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati of defaming her, a charge which Scarnati denied.
Estrella’s conformation now goes before the full Senate.
In other business, the committee passed a bill aimed at protecting state agencies from ransomware attacks. Senate Bill 726, sponsored by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, bans the use of taxpayer funds to pay ransom demands unless the Commonwealth is under a disaster declaration. The bill adds penalties to those caught possessing, using or transferring ransomware.
Democratic Sens. Amanda Cappelletti and Art Haywood said they had some concerns about the bill.
“The limitations on negotiations are really a concern for me,” Haywood said. “You’re basically taking negotiations off the table for folks. It’s not clear to me that should be a strategy universally.”
Minority Chair Steven J. Santarsiero acknowledged some concerns with the bill but said he thinks it’s important given the events of the last months or so that the state takes some action. All Democrats voted for the bill except for Cappelletti.
Other bills advanced by the committee include:
· Senate Bill 708, which would reinvest savings from reduced prison and probation costs signed into law last session into victim services.
· House Bill 156 would change the Tender Hearsay Act to allow children under the age of 16 to testify out of court in cases of violent or sexual offenses. The current age is 12. Judges will still have discretion as to whether to allow the out-of-court statements.