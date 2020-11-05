(The Center Square) – A quick ruling Thursday granted the president’s campaign a better view of the ongoing vote count happening in Philadelphia.
Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said observers representing President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign must receive access to “all aspects” of the process from a six foot distance. The ruling follows a brief pause in vote counting in the city after Trump campaign officials alleged voter fraud and inadequate access to ballot canvassing efforts.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, told reporters Wednesday that election officials in Philadelphia prevented Trump’s campaign representatives from observing the canvassing of mail-in ballots, of which more than 700,000 remain outstanding Thursday morning.
“You make sure it’s signed. That it’s properly postmarked and properly addressed,” he said. “A number of these are often challenged … and we haven’t gotten a chance to look at a single one of them.”
Giuliani said the same thing happened in Wisconsin when a 120,000 absentee ballots appeared in the middle of the night. The campaign filed suit there, too, and will demand a recount after Trump lost the state by fewer than 25,000 votes.
“That’s 120,000 ballots that should just be taken out of the count,” Giuliani said. “This is the area in which Biden is getting 60 percent or 70 percent of the vote. It is it going on with enough frequency in Wisconsin for a lawsuit, so now we have to look at other places.”
“You know these big city machines are crooked,” he added. “You know that.”
The news didn’t sit well with Gov. Tom Wolf, who accused the campaign of disenfranchising voters and defended Philadelphia election officials against Giuliani’s remarks.
“Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and make sure that everyone has their voice heard,” he said. “Pennsylvania is going to fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters and continue to administer a free and fair election.”
With 89 percent of ballots counted as of 8 a.m. Thursday, Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden with fewer than 200,000 votes. Eric Trump declared victory for his father in the Keystone State on Wednesday afternoon and admonished the media for refusing to call the race sooner.
Trump cannot win re-election to the White House without Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. He must also triumph in Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina – all states that remain too close to call.