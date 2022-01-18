(The Center Square) – A federal judge has sided with parents who sued the North Allegheny School District to halt plans to end the district’s school mask mandate this week, issuing a temporary restraining order to block the change.
Attorney and district parent Ken Behrend sued the district on behalf of about 1,500 students covered by protections in the American Disabilities Act, alleging a decision to lift a mask mandate Sunday would be “a death sentence” for severely immunocompromised students.
Parents argued lifting the mask mandate at a time when the rate of infection from COVID-19 is high puts those students at unnecessary risk and would force them to stay home to avoid serious health issues. Parents contend the district’s decision Dec. 8 to lift the mask mandate on Jan. 16 forced them to decide between putting their children’s health at great risk, or isolating them at home, “which causes mental harm and havoc on the child and family.”
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, centers on a reasonable accommodation claim under the American Disabilities Act, alleging discrimination against disabled students. Parents requested a temporary restraining order to prevent the district from lifting the mask mandate until infection rates subside.
Judge Marilyn Horan granted the motion Monday, writing “the prudent and practical approach, given the potential negative impacts on the putative plaintiff’s health and education, is that a reasonable period of maintaining the status quo is necessary.”
Horan wrote the district’s proposal to allow disabled students to attend a cyber school once the mask mandate is lifted failed to account for the impact to immunocompromised students’ educational needs and potential family needs to assist their children.
“In weighing this accommodation, the court finds, for purposes of this (temporary restraining order) only, that effecting a cyber school only option upon immunocompromised students when faced with optional masks versus burdening the district with students conducting universal masking is not a reasonable accommodation and such violates the spirit of the ADA as enacted by Congress,” she wrote.
"It gives this Court no pleasure to interfere with School Board matters, but where the Constitution and federal law are implicated, it must," Horan wrote. "As this case moves forward, the Court would encourage a pragmatic, practical, and compassionate approach by the parties that demonstrates competent deliberation."
Behrend said his clients “feel greatly relieved and obviously very happy about the decision,” but parents in about 10 other districts who have contacted him with similar concerns are struggling with the same issue. The ruling Monday affects only the North Allegheny district.
“The parents were very emotional about this, most of the women were in tears because of the stress and … decision they would have to make for their children,” he said. “It’s extremely frustrating … there isn’t another meaningful way this type of issue may be addressed.”
Behrend and district officials are now working to schedule a full hearing on the case with evidence and testimony. The temporary restraining order means the district must keep in place a policy it enacted in September, tying the district’s mask mandate to community infection rates for COVID.
For now, the district is legally required under the restraining order to maintain the mask mandate while infection rates are in the substantial or high category. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker shows community transmission is high, with a 31.11% positivity rate.
The North Allegheny School Board of Directors sent an email to families Monday about the ruling, but have otherwise declined to comment on the lawsuit in the media.
“As a result of the court's order, when students, staff, and visitors return to school on Tuesday, January 18, they are required to wear masks indoors,” the letter read. “Due to litigation, the District and the North Allegheny School Board of Directors will not comment further on this matter.”