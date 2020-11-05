(The Center Square) – Incumbent Republican congressional members of the Pennsylvania delegation in contested races survived on Election Day, it appears.
In the 1st and 10th districts, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Scott Perry lead Democratic challengers Christina Finello and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale by 15 percent and 9 percent, respectively. The wide margins come after millions of dollars spent by Democrats to try to flip the two seats seen as some of the most vulnerable in the nation.
Perry, an Army veteran and four-term congressman, positioned himself as a principled conservative with a voting record to prove it. DePasquale – a former state representative and the current top fiscal watchdog for the state – challenged Perry on his opposition to the Affordable Care Act and promised a more moderate approach to governing.
Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent who focuses much of his sponsored legislation on criminal justice issues, has grown in notoriety for his anti-Trump stances. He voted against repealing the ACA and introduced a bill that requires presidents to produce tax returns. Newcomer Finello, deputy director of the Bucks County Department of Housing and Human Services, hoped to capitalize on the district’s younger, bluer suburban voters – a bid that appears to have failed, despite former Vice President Joe Biden’s popularity there.
Meanwhile, incumbent Democrats in the northeast and west – Reps. Conor Lamb of the 17th district and Susan Wild of the 7th district – carry narrow majorities as of Thursday evening over their Republican counterparts. Lamb currently remains ahead in the district by fewer than 5,000 votes while Wild leads with just a 2,500 vote margin.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told reporters Thursday evening that a few hundred thousand votes remain uncounted. President Donald Trump holds a 75,000 vote lead over Biden and must carry Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada in order to win re-election.
Ballots postmarked Nov. 3 and received by county election officials before 5 p.m. Friday can be counted under current state law.