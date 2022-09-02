(The Center Square) – As the economy still recovers from and adjusts to the pandemic, Pennsylvania looks to make tax season easier for remote workers and businesses.
Critics, however, worry that the adjustments may not go far enough.
Senate Bill 1315, introduced by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, would make permanent a pandemic-era waiver that made it easier for Pennsylvania residents to work from home for an out-of-state company.
The legislation would allow “employees to work from home, if allowed by their employer, up to 50% of the year without triggering" the corporate net income tax, Phillips-Hill wrote in a legislative memo. “This flexible option for employees would make Pennsylvania more attractive for new residents and provide flexibility to Pennsylvania residents who commute to out-of-state employers.”
As the law stands, if an out-of-state business would approve remote work for Pennsylvania residents, they could incur a tax liability in the commonwealth.
“We think that this bill could be a massive benefit for Pennsylvania from an economic competitiveness standpoint,” Phillips-Hill said. “If we can attract new residents to live here by providing this flexibility for them and their employer in another state, we think it could be a massive benefit for our state.”
Phillips-Hill noted that remote work up to 50% of the year “seemed like a reasonable ask,” and it could be expanded in the future, depending on how her proposed fix works for Pennsylvanians.
Cross-border working and living situations aren’t new. Before the pandemic, states often made reciprocity agreements with border states to avoid similar tax problems.
The agreements meant that states would avoid double taxation and adding extra tax burdens onto an employee who resides in one state but works in another. Pennsylvania already has reciprocity agreements with Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.
What’s new is the rise of the remote flexible employee, who isn’t fully remote. Working from home a few days every week could create a new tax liability, which could encourage employers to forbid any remote work at all.
“States don’t want their residents moving away across the border because their company says ‘you can’t work from home unless you’re in our state,’” said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation. “This is a positive step forward for Pennsylvania and something other states will need to look at.”
Walczak noted, however, that state legislatures across the country have more work to do.
“States are going to continue to grapple with these questions,” he said. Bad policy “can either limit the employment options of in-state residents or drive them out of state.”
“States are in enhanced competition for employees right now. People have more opportunity to live wherever they want,” Walczak said. “People can vote with their feet because their jobs are often portable now … so states need to ensure that they have a competitive tax code for individuals – but they also need to make sure that their tax code does not discriminate against businesses that allow employees to work remotely in their state.”