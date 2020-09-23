(The Center Square) – An attempt to override a veto by Gov. Tom Wolf failed Wednesday in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives after Democratic lawmakers who had originally voted in favor of the legislation changed their positions.
House Bill 2787, sponsored by Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland, originally passed in both the House and the Senate with strong bipartisan majorities – strong enough to meet the threshold for overturning a veto.
After Wolf fulfilled his promise to block the bill, which would give local school districts the authority to make decisions about holding sporting events and having spectators in attendance, House Republican leaders scheduled Wednesday’s override vote.
While bills need a simple majority in each chamber to become law, a two-thirds majority is required to override a veto. The original vote in the House Sept. 2 was 155-47 in favor, which would clear the two-thirds bar. But 24 lawmakers shifted their position Wednesday, and the 130-71 vote in favor of an override was insufficient.
“I am dumbfounded by the 24 members who decided loyalty to their governor was more important than our kids and their families,” Reese said in a statement. “All the students want is the opportunity to play and perform; all their loved ones want is the opportunity to watch their children shine and learn the many important lessons that go along with participating in team sports and group activities.”
In discussing his decision to issue the veto on Monday, Wolf argued that the state’s interest in continuing to combat the spread of coronavirus superseded concerns about local control.
“Schools already have the ability to decide whether they’re going to do sports,” Wolf said during a news conference. “School districts [are] going to do what they do, but there’s a virus out there, and that virus really likes it when you bring a lot of people together. That’s what we know, and so you ignore that at your peril.”
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, counting on the strong bipartisan support that the original vote had seen, said lawmakers were simply trying to give power that was being abused by the administration back to communities.
“Over the last six months, Gov. Wolf has upended lives and livelihoods with confusing and inconsistent dictates refusing to work with us to combat this virus,” Benninghoff said. “To once again stand up for children and families, the House will vote to override this ridiculous veto.”
After the failure of the override, Reese called out the lawmakers who changed their votes, saying they’d been “cajoled” by the administration into changing their positions.
“The members who voted against the override – particularly those who initially supported the bill and now changed their vote – should be ashamed of the disregard they have shown to the people they were elected to represent,” he said.