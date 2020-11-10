(The Center Square) – House Republicans in the Pennsylvania General Assembly chose their leadership team for next year after again securing the majority in the lower chamber on Election Day.
Few surprises came out of the elections, including a second term for House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, first tapped in June to take over for Mike Turzai after his retirement from public life.
Centre County Republican Kerry Benninghoff will remain leader, Rep. Donna Oberlander will retain her position as whip and Marty Causer, of Cameron County, will stay on as majority policy committee chairman.
Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland, will step into a new role as majority caucus chairman and Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, will serve as caucus secretary.
“I am honored to have been chosen to serve in this position and to represent the people of southeast Pennsylvania during leadership discussions,” White said. “I look forward to the additional responsibilities I will be assuming, while continuing to diligently work for the people of the 170th Legislative District.”
Reese, too, said his election was “an honor” and said the issues surrounding the “questionable” COVID-19 mitigation efforts and contentions surrounding the election “will be our principle workload.”
“This is in addition to continuing to grow our economy and reforming some archaic state regulations,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the House on these important matters.”