(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republicans are looking to shake up higher education by the creation of a voucher program granting hundreds of millions of dollars directly to students – but would fund it with taxpayer money that otherwise goes to the commonwealth’s state-related universities.
The growing gap between the public’s approval of higher ed along political lines is starting to show as Republicans question how much good universities are doing for the public.
The bill, HB2639, would create the Pennsylvania College Voucher Program and fund it from the appropriations made to state-related universities (the bill singles out the University of Pittsburgh, but Penn State and Temple universities are also state-relateds).
Students could use the voucher to attend a technical school, community college, or a public or private four-year college. It would also order a study to be done on removing the state-related designation from universities and designating them as private institutions.
The motivation is a lack of transparency and accountability from the universities to the public, said Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Greensburg, the bill’s sponsor. Pitt, Penn State and Temple receive about $580 million from the General Assembly, he noted.
“It’s stunning that there is no report or transparency about how this money is spent,” Nelson said.
The funding for those schools would give an $8,000 annual voucher for students whose family earned up to $100,000, and a $4,000 voucher for students whose family earned up to $250,000; Nelson estimated it would help 41,000 Pennsylvania students.
“The student would receive the voucher and they get to apply it wherever it is that they choose to go,” Nelson said. “It’s a pretty significant change without raising taxes and is a real big game changer.”
Pennsylvania’s higher ed systems have struggled with enrollment as the state’s college-aged population has dropped over the decade, high in-state tuition prices, and a national decline in enrollments since the pandemic.
The focus on the University of Pittsburgh in recent years came from its use of fetal tissue in academic research. State legislators were critical of the research, and an independent investigation funded by the university found that it violated no laws or regulations. Conservatives had strong criticisms of the investigation’s limited scope.
The General Assembly’s more-critical approach toward higher ed funding reflects the shifting opinion on universities. A Pew Research Center poll noted that while 67% of Democrats said college has a positive effect on the country, only 33% of Republicans agreed.
“Today’s citizen wants more control of their own future choices, it’s not like how things were back in the ‘60s when they layered these state-relateds into the budget,” Nelson said.
A lack of responsiveness to the concerns of the public’s concerns, be they financial or political, has meant that “there’s an anger among citizens,” Nelson said.
Nelson’s bill was referred to the House Education Committee.