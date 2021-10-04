(The Center Square) – Data collected using Pennsylvania’s Disease Prevention and Control Law (DPCL) of 1955 could become public record under a proposal that cleared the House of Representatives on Monday.
House Bill 1893 builds on a measure passed in July 2020 that made information gathered as part of the DPCL disclosable during statewide emergencies. Since the Legislature terminated the COVID-19 disaster declaration in June, however, the Department of Health can once again deny access to these records.
The agency has long cited privacy concerns when barring legislator and media access to the data it uses to back up many of its controversial policy decisions – from operating sanctions on bars and restaurants to universal mask mandates and out-of-state travel bans.
Democrats – who all voted against the bill on Monday – reiterated claims from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration that making the data public record could compromise privacy for millions of residents.
“This could create a chilling effect on public health work,” said Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Pittsburgh, via Twitter. “It is an attack on the core tenets of public health and an affront to the privacy of Pennsylvanians. This bill is a grave violation of privacy, and much like with the demand for voter records, it should be defeated.”
Kinkead said beyond COVID-19 data, the bill could make individual diagnoses of many conditions – from cancer to HIV to Lyme disease to herpes – public record.
“Nothing in the bill would protect your private information from being disclosed,” she said.
Republicans, who unified in support of the measure, said the concern is baseless as such identifying information is already protected under other state and federal privacy laws.
"Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have known that the sharing of information – good data transparency – builds trust and informs those whose lives are impacted by government decisions,” said House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte. “Unfortunately, the administration has been less than forthcoming with a lot of this and we've really had to wrestle with them to get a lot of this data.”
"At the end of the day data drives science – accurate science,” he added. “If we want to have accurate science, we need to have accurate data."