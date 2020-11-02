(The Center Square) – Voters in Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district could sway the partisan composition in Congress on Tuesday – and it could come down to how the region’s moderate electorate leans on health care.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale hopes he will unseat Republican incumbent Scott Perry and join a Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives to expand the Affordable Care Act with a public option health care plan. Perry, an Army veteran and four term congressman, points to his staunch opposition against ACA as a highlight of his voting record and supports full repeal.
Perry won reelection by just three points in 2018 after redistricting turned his constituents from a Republican majority to a moderate mix. The 10th includes parts of Cumberland, York and Dauphin counties, where Democrats hope voters in Harrisburg and the city of York will tip the scales in DePasquale’s favor. An internal poll from Perry’s reelection campaign shows the congressman four points ahead with a 5 percent margin of error, leaving the contest up for grabs.
The statistical dead heat will be just one reason the nation will be looking to Pennsylvania, where election officials warn results will come long after Nov. 3. Post office back logs and state laws against pre-canvassing mean the earliest counties can begin processing its nearly 3 million returned absentee ballots will be 7 a.m. on Election Day.
At stakes are Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, once a reliable piece of the Democratic Party's blue wall in the Midwest and Northeast. President Donald Trump flipped the state in 2016, the first Republican to do so since 1988.
But the 10th district has changed a lot since then, growing more moderate despite sharing borders with regions considered to be Republican strongholds. DePasquale, who has twice won the statewide election for Auditor General, said he can better reach across the aisle and represent the moderate values of residents living in and around the capitol city.
“This election, health care is on the ballot,” DePasquale said in editorial published by the York Daily Record last week. “We will decide whether access to health care is a reality for all of us, or a privilege enjoyed by those who can afford it.”
DePasquale said astronomical medical bills and rules against preexisting conditions left his family in dire financial straits as they sought care for his brother Anthony’s muscular dystrophy. The more than 220,000 Americans dead from COVID-19, he contends, further proves that access to health care “can often mean the difference between life and death.”
“While imperfect, the Affordable Care Act’s protections for preexisting conditions and expansion of health insurance to millions of American who wouldn’t otherwise have it, saved countless lives,” he said.
For Perry, however, stripping away options for Americans causes more harm than good. He wants a better health care system, too, but thinks expanding the ACA isn't the solution. He's supported legislation to lower drug prices, remove federal barriers to over-the-counter CBD oil for patients with epilepsy and streamline the FDA permitting process.
"We can do better on this and we have to keep working on it so that patients and their doctors are deciding their care, not a top-down, one-size-fits-all government approach that leaves out the patients and has insurance companies deciding on care," he said during an Oct. 21 debate.
Ashley Klingensmith, action senior adviser for Americans For Prosperity, said Friday residents in the district resonate with Perry’s “principled voting record” – including his rejection of the ACA.
"Eugene DePasquale has shared that if he is elected, he will support a government-run, one-size-fits-all health care system that could rip private coverage from millions of Americans,” she said. “On the policies that matter most, the contrast is clear.”
DePasquale said his proposal wouldn't strip health care from anyone, unlike a repeal of the ACA, which covers more than 42,000 residents in the district.
A Gallup poll released in August shows 68 percent registered voters surveyed ranked health care as the second most important issue this election cycle, second only to the economy and ahead of Supreme Court appointments, the pandemic and violent crime.
When separated by political affiliation, 84 percent of Democratic voters named health care as a priority compared to just 48 percent of Republicans.