(The Center Square) – Managing chronic wasting disease across Pennsylvania’s natural habitats was a topic explored in depth as lawmakers met with representatives of the state’s Game Commission recently.
Bryan Burhans, executive director of the agency, went before members of the House Game and Fisheries Committee and gave an overview of the fiscal year 2018-19 annual report. Its yearly budget hovers around $117.14 million.
“Our state game land system remains one of the finest networks of public hunting lands and managed wildlife habitat in the country,” Burhans said at the committee meeting. “Wildlife’s future is directly tied to habitat.”
While the report largely was upbeat, the ongoing threat of chronic wasting disease was a concern Burhans and House panelists shared alike during the discussion. Since 2012, more than 250 cases of the disease have been reported across Pennsylvania among free-ranging deer.
Burhans said the commission has forged a relationship with the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine for an $11 million initiative known as the Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program. The partnership is aimed at addressing chronic wasting disease and other conditions, such as white-nose syndrome and West Nile virus.
State Rep. David Maloney Sr., R-Boyertown, criticized funding priorities within the program.
“I do have a major problem with the way that it was appropriated,” Maloney said. “For those of you who want to hear it, $242,000-plus went to the dogs for research to sniff deer poop. Although that sounds somewhat crude, that’s basically what it is. I’m not so sure of the benefit.”
Burhans defended the technique, saying it is less invasive than pulling tissue directly from an animal suspected of contracting the disease.
“If I can pull fecal material, I can also pull DNA,” Burhans said. “This is new research. Dogs may be able to test the difference.”
But the unknowns associated with the research prompted Maloney to push back against the suggestion the effort was the best way of combating chronic wasting disease and other conditions impacting the state’s wildlife ecosystem.
“There’s a lot of speculation, there’s a lot of ‘if’ and, frankly, it’s all of a quarter of a million dollars that I worked very hard to get,” Maloney said. “So, again, that’s why it’s very personal to me.”
The Pennsylvania Game Commission derives its income from multiple sources, Burhans said, including $93 million from an all-encompassing category known as natural resources and rights of way. Timber, oil and gas are among the revenue generators for the line item.
But the possible fluctuations of the revenue source in the road ahead drew concerns from state Rep. Thomas Mehaffie III, R-Hershey.
“What concerns me is that $93 million,” Mehaffie said. “That’s half of your budget that could collapse, depending on the market, which is very, very scary.”
Burhans said the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s budget includes contingencies of $88 million in a reserve fund – a dollar figure, he said, the agency has worked hard to build up in more recent years. The fund could be tapped, he said, in extenuating circumstances.
“One of the things about disease management is how fast you can move along and not have to wait,” Burhans said. “You look at what we’re dealing with in the coronavirus. It’s the speed in how we’re moving.”
For at least the foreseeable future, Burhans said the Game Commission has the financial resources to move “quickly and timely” if there is a widespread outbreak of chronic wasting disease or another condition.