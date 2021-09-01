(The Center Square) – Students in Pennsylvania's Dauphin County are getting some new opportunities for vocational training thanks to a grant from the state.
Carol Kilko, Deputy Secretary for Business Financing and Workforce Development, from the Department of Community and Economic Development in partnership with Evolve Youth Trades Academy, Home Builders Association of Metro Harrisburg, and local students announced new funding for youth pre-apprenticeships in Dauphin County.
The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program will provide $270,000 in grant funding for Evolve Youth Trades Academy to help young adults with vocational skills in construction, HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, and electrical.
"Now, more than ever, students must be equipped with the skills they need to obtain meaningful, family-sustaining employment, and the funding announced today will help today's youth obtain tomorrow's jobs," Kilko said in a news release. "The Wolf Administration's continued investment in workforce training and development is a critical tool in bridging the gap between education and employment, and dozens of local students will benefit from the funding awarded today."