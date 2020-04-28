(The Center Square) – Less than 24 hours remain on a Republican-imposed deadline for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to publicize the list of businesses that applied for waivers to stay open through the coronavirus pandemic.
Some 42,000 businesses applied for an exemption between March 19 and April 3, and more than half, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development, received permission to operate. Still, the administration has resisted releasing more details about the process, despite calls from lawmakers and right-to-know requests from news outlets to do so.
When DCED Secretary Dennis Davin told senators at a joint committee hearing last week that he didn’t know when the administration would release the list of companies that applied, tensions rose higher still.
“There are serious and significant questions outstanding regarding the waiver process generally, and particularly as to the perceived inconsistencies in the Department’s granting and/or denial of these requests,” said Sens. Mike Regan, R-York, and Thomas Killion, R-Delaware, in a letter to the administration dated April 24. “Answers to these questions are essential to a legislative understanding of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is in turn essential to our consideration of current and future legislative proposals.”
Killion and Regan chair the committees on Community, Economic and Recreational Development and Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness, respectively. The panels both interrogated DCED last week about the ongoing veil of secrecy surrounding the waiver process – a characterization Davin dismissed. He said staff continue to sort through the applications to ensure the accuracy of the information they will eventually provide.
“Some people think it’s subjective, but a number of others think it was objective as it could be,” he told the committees. “We felt that we had to give businesses in Pennsylvania direction, and we felt the number one criteria was protecting public health. We gave certainty to over 22,000 businesses who either received a waiver or received clarification that they were already life-sustaining.”
Killion and Regan, dissatisfied with Davin’s testimony, requested “correspondence, email and other documents” related to 14 different aspects of the waiver process, which has attracted complaints of inconsistency and unfairness.
Locally owned garden centers and appliance stores, for example, were denied waivers while big box stores that sell both products received life-sustaining status. Construction on some facilities and residences in need of “essential” repairs was halted, but work on a casino near Philadelphia continued, according to media reports.
Gov. Tom Wolf admitted the rollout of the waiver process wasn’t “perfect,” but said releasing more information before it is appropriate to do so would lead to more confusion.
“The waiver process was an attempt in Pennsylvania to make sure that the businesses that were cited, determined to be either essential or nonessential, that there was some avenue of appeal,” he told reporters last week. “I think we were the only state, or certainly the first state, to do that, and we were trying to bring a level of common sense and fairness to the process.”
Killion and Regan said they "are prepared to take any appropriate additional steps to compel the delivery of these records” should the administration miss the Wednesday deadline. Committee chairman have the power to subpoena records, though it's a rarely used strategy in the legislature.
Casey Smith, a DCED spokesperson, confirmed receipt of the letter in an email Tuesday.
“Throughout the duration of the waiver process, DCED has been dedicated to responding to businesses in short order, as addressing the needs of Pennsylvania’s business community while protecting public health and safety has been a priority,” Smith said. “The administration is reviewing the letter and will determine how best to respond in light of the extensive resources that have been devoted to addressing this disaster."