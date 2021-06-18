(The Center Square) – Charlie Gerow, vice chairman of the American Conservative Union, said he will run for Pennsylvania governor in 2022.
Gerow, a 66-year-old lawyer, served as a campaign aid for Ronald Regan for more than two decades before launching his public relations firm, Quantum Communications, in Harrisburg.
He’s also recognized as one of the 50 most influential Pennsylvania Republicans by Politics Magazine and has been called “Harrisburg’s most politically well-connected conservative” by Harrisburg Magazine.
“I’m running for governor because I know we need a conservative who can win in the battle for our ideas, win in the media, who can beat Josh Shapiro on the debate stage, and who will carry our values in the governor’s office,” Gerow told ABC-TV 27 on Thursday during the official launch of his campaign at the Cumberland County firehouse, where his son volunteers.
Gerow is the fourth Republican candidate to enter the race behind former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale and Erie restaurateur Jason Monn.
No Democrats have announced a candidacy to replace Gov. Tom Wolf when his term expires next year. Attorney General Josh Shapiro long has been rumored to be vying for the seat, though he’s yet to make any formal announcement.