(The Center Square) – Supplies of personal protective equipment, rural broadband access and law enforcement were among the disparate issues Pennsylvania lawmakers raised recently at a budget hearing with the head of the Department of General Services.

Curt Topper, secretary of the agency, went before the state House Appropriations Committee on Feb. 23 and discussed a range of services within his department’s purview. As with most hearings this month, COVID-19 was the overarching issue.

The DGS budget includes a proposal to rent storage space for PPE supplies and other essential equipment for emergencies. Even after the pandemic subsides, state officials have expressed a desire to have critical supplies on hand in the event a future unexpected occurrence such as the coronavirus arises.

Since the virus’ onset nearly a year ago, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg has functioned as the storage site for PPE supplies.

“It wasn’t built for that purpose,” Topper said. “We have surveyed our commonwealth for available facilities. We do not have sufficient space … to effectively provide for this function, going forward.”

State Rep. Stan Saylor, R-Red Lion, chair of the Appropriations Committee, questioned the logic of renting, as opposed to building a facility, for long-term warehouse space for the PPE storage.

“In the long term, I do think it would be more cost-effective for us,” Saylor said of building a state-owned facility. “I’m just real concerned that we’re going to get into a contract that’s going to cost us more than building a building.”

Throughout the hearing, another issue indirectly linked to the pandemic cropped up on multiple occasions: insufficient broadband access, particularly in rural areas of the state.

“It was a critical issue before the pandemic,” state Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, said. “It’s an even more critical now.”

Topper said he was supportive of expanding broadband access across all areas of the state, but said he was unable to share cost estimates or other logistical details.

“I personally believe addressing the rural broadband problem in Pennsylvania is going to require significant investment,” Topper said. “In terms of cost – that is outside my area of expertise. I would defer to folks who have a lot more knowledge about that than I do.”

The Pennsylvania State Police, which also falls within the oversight of the DGS, has long been grappling with facilities-related issues, including its aging academy in Hershey.

State Rep. John Lawrence, R-West Grove, asked Topper about cost-effective ways of proceeding with the state police’s long-term capital needs.

“There is no question in my mind that (the academy) needs to be replaced,” Topper said. “I know it is a high priority for the state police.”

At the hearing, Topper reported the design phase for a new academy has just gotten underway, with bidding and construction expected to take place in the coming years.

Saylor in his closing remarks also agreed the academy should remain top-of-mind as the state’s capital needs are considered.

“It’s an embarrassment our state troopers are housed in that building,” Saylor said.