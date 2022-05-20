(The Center Square) – A public hearing on rural broadband policy emphasized the importance of federal funds to build out high-speed internet in rural areas, but also warned of the economic and regulatory barriers preventing expansion in Pennsylvania.
Federal funding is significant: just from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Washington will offer $65 billion to states. Other sources of federal funding could push that figure higher.
Brandon Carson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, expected the commonwealth to receive more than $100 million, possibly more than $1 billion.
“The resources are going to be there,” he said. “We’re building capacity now at the state broadband office and hope to have some job postings out soon in the next few weeks.”
A statewide plan for expanding broadband should be finished by the end of November. Federal funding requires states to have a five-year plan, and more funding will be based on coverage maps from the FCC.
“We now stand at a time when the dream of statewide access is possible, due to significant funding from the federal government,” said Todd Euchus, president of the Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania.
“There is only one issue upon which our focus should be, and that is getting access to unserved portions of the commonwealth,” Euchus said.
However, Euchus warned of “the danger” that “lies in rules that are not rigorous enough to ensure that these resources go to unserved areas that truly need it the most.” The distribution of funds requires discipline and rigor, he said, to avoid building out redundant networks and “sapping money away from areas that need it most.”
Inexperienced companies, a lack of coordination among government agencies, and misusing funds for broadband expansion in other areas were all potential issues, Euchus said.
“This is a large program and the potential for fraud, waste, and abuse is high, even probable. Therefore it must be overseen very carefully and with a high degree of transparency,” Euchus said.
State legislators were attuned to Euchus’s warning.
“We do not want to see investments in Pennsylvania that are going to be inefficient,” said Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York.
To build out rural broadband more efficiently, Joseph Lorah, director of government and public affairs for Blue Ridge Communications, mentioned some of the regulatory issues standing in the way. Pole attachment issues and access, rights-of-way, delayed applications for permits, and complicated requirements on the local, state, and federal level can slow broadband projects or limit their reach.
The Center for Rural Pennsylvania hosted the hearing in Wellsboro, inviting speakers from the state’s Broadband Development Authority, industry leaders, school officials, county government officials, and health officials who all offered their expertise.