(The Center Square) – State Rep. Robert Freeman, D-Northampton, introduced legislation to address homelessness in Pennsylvania and turn blighted properties into affordable housing options.
Findings from a Joint State Government Commission study on homelessness in Pennsylvania concluded that the primary cause of homeless is a lack of affordable housing. An estimated 15,000 Pennsylvanians are experiencing homelessness.
House Bills 960 and 961 would provide solutions tailored to the housing needs in Pennsylvania. Municipal land banks would be authorized to convert blighted properties into housing for the homeless and would provide a tax credit, under the existing Neighborhood Assistance Program, to private developers who partner with land banks and non-profit organizations to rehabilitate such properties.
House Bill 960 would give land banks the power to enter into partnerships with organizations in the private sector to create housing solutions for the homeless and exempt all land bank transactions from both state and local realty transfer taxes.
Under House Bill 961, eligibility criteria of the Neighborhood Assistance Program would be expanded to include homeless housing assistance programs or projects among the eligible activities and uses of contributions under the program.
“My legislation addresses a real need in our communities and is an important consideration in dealing with affordable housing issues,” Freeman said.