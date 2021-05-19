(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Extended Benefits program will be ending due to the state's low unemployment rate.
Effective the claim week ending May 15, individuals on the Extended Benefits program were moved the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which will be in effect until the week ending Sept. 4.
The program changes do not require any changes in the filing process or benefit amount.
"The declining unemployment rate is a sign that Pennsylvania's economy continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jennifer Berrier, acting secretary for the state Department of Labor & Industry. "For individuals in harder-hit industries, the federal PEUC program will provide assistance as businesses continue to recover."
The Extended Benefits program provides additional unemployment compensation benefits to qualified workers when the insured unemployment rate reaches a certain threshold. More than 7,000 Pennsylvanians were filing for benefits under the program, which has paid nearly $496 million to eligible individuals since it began on May 3, 2020.
Pennsylvania’s Extended Benefits program is required by law to turn off when the insured unemployment rate falls beneath the threshold. Benefit recipients will be notified of changes through mail or email.