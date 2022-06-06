(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s trouble with ensuring that emergency medical services have adequate funding has attracted the attention of first-responders leaders and state legislators alike.
On Monday, Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Connellsville, led a press conference to promote two bills that have the support of EMS workers.
“EMS services are in peril,” Stefano said, threatened by staffing problems and funding challenges.
Some funding has been increased, as when Senate Bill 739 (now Act 10 of 2022) provided $25 million to EMS providers. But low Medicaid reimbursement rates have been a long-running problem, advocates said.
“I am truly worried about this crisis and the lives that could be lost if we don’t act now,” said Rep. Martin Causer, R-Coudersport. “A significant element of this crisis is financial. The commonwealth’s Medicaid reimbursement rates are very low compared to the actual costs and have only been increased twice in the last 20 years.”
Causer called for higher rates for life support and advanced life support services, as well as a 10% “super-rural rate premium” similar to Medicare and to increase mileage reimbursement rates. He’s sponsored House Bill 3424 to do so, among other changes.
“If we expect our emergency medical service providers to respond when we call 911, we need to do our part to support them,” Causer said.
While recent funding increases were appreciated, they were seen as falling short of what’s necessary.
“This is akin to putting a Band-Aid on a trauma patient when you really need tourniquets,” said Barry Albertson, a former president of the Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania.
“For several decades, we have known that the funding model of EMS was inadequate and now is unsustainable,” Albertson said. “The reality is that EMS is a business, like it or not. And like any business, whether a non-profit or a for-profit, income must at least equal or exceed the cost for us to remain solvent.”
Extra funding to keep EMS operating may fall on local taxpayers. As The Center Square previously reported, a proposed bill would allow townships to raise taxes to fund EMS crews. For now, it sits in the General Assembly’s Local Government committee. Another bill would give ambulance crews more flexibility in who is qualified to staff them as many rural areas struggle to recruit more workers.
Ambulance costs have become a bigger issue in recent years as the cost has risen faster than reimbursement rates.