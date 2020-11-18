(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday that election officials provided sufficient access to Republican observers while votes were canvassed, despite claims from President Donald Trump’s campaign to the contrary.
The state’s highest court rejected the argument that workers in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh processed approximately 700,000 mail-in ballots out of sight of GOP onlookers. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, said campaign officials couldn’t check the ballots for errors or inconsistencies, as is required.
"As far as we're concerned, those ballots could be from Mickey Mouse," he said during a separate hearing in federal court over the same issues. Although the issue was struck from the state case, Giuliani told a federal judge he hoped to reinsert into an amended complaint, according to a report from NPR.
It’s the latest twist in the Trump campaign’s strategy of multistate legal challenges that question the election results.
The latest state data shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania.
The Associated Press called the race for Biden on Nov. 7 after he amassed a projected 290 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232. The president has yet to concede while legal challenges in swing states across the country play out and a recount in Georgia continues.