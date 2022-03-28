(The Center Square) – The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which would implement a carbon tax to reduce CO2 emissions, remains a dividing issue in the General Assembly, and the Legislature wants a say in whether Pennsylvania will join the multi-state compact.
In a voting meeting of the House’s Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, Republicans were adamantly opposed to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s desire to join RGGI without the approval of the Legislature. Democrats were resigned to a bill delineating the need for the Legislature’s approval to do so.
“Senate Bill 119 simply gives the General Assembly the ability to have a voice in the process and a say on whether or not our Commonwealth will enter the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative,” said Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “As a co-equal branch of government, I think it’s only logical that we as a General Assembly would have a voice and a role in this process.”
SB119, which Pittman sponsored, states that the legislature is the only Pennsylvania government entity that can “determine whether and how to regulate or impose a tax on carbon dioxide emissions.” It emphasizes that, aside from federal requirements, the Department of Environmental Protection can only act based on authorization from the General Assembly.
SB119 passed on the roll call vote in committee, where Republicans maintain the majority.
Pittman and other Republicans opposed Wolf’s push to join RGGI without getting approval from the Legislature, and also doubted RGGI would drive down emissions in the aggregate while making electricity more expensive.
Democrats disagreed, citing concern for the planet.
“There’s an existential threat to this planet,” said Rep. Greg Vitali, D-Delaware/Montgomery. “And the most important thing Pennsylvania could do to address climate change this year is to pass the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Make no mistake: This bill, its intent, is to kill RGGI.”
Vitali dismissed claims that the public had not been involved or consulted on RGGI and questioned the motives of Republicans who oppose RGGI.
There’s two commonalities of people who challenge RGGI, Vitali said: “One, they never acknowledge the seriousness of climate change, and they never propose any solutions of their own. Just saying no to every single measure is not the answer.”
“This bill is not acceptable,” Vitali said. “I know it’s gonna pass, but it’s a darn shame for these kids here.”