(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s statewide disaster declaration for storm damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida has been extended until Oct. 27.
The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to approve House Resolution 139, which renews the original 21-day order signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on Aug. 31.
Ida dumped up to 6.5 inches of rain in some parts of the state earlier this month, triggering widespread flooding and sporadic tornadoes that killed four people in Montgomery and Bucks counties. The administration estimated collective storm damage totals $117 million so far.
The administration also secured a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden on Sept. 10. It provided additional funding to individuals and nonprofits in need of recovery aid.
The declaration is the first to be renewed beyond 21 days since voters agreed to limit the governor's emergency powers in May.