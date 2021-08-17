(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, has been appointed by House Democratic leadership to serve as the Democratic chair of the House State Government Committee.
Conklin succeeds former Rep. Margo Davidson, who resigned her seat in the House of Representatives after she was indicted on charges accusing her of falsifying per diem claims and receiving reimbursement for expenses covered by her campaign. Conklin previously served as minority chairman of the House Gaming Oversight Committee.
The House State Government Committee reviews legislation on voting, elections, campaign finance reform, and other similar issues. It also oversees state agencies including the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, the Public Employees’ Retirement System, the State Employees’ Retirement System, and the Independent Regulatory Review Commission.
“I am hopeful that we can bring an honest conversation to the table when it comes to governing and specifically how this committee operates,” Conklin said. “My goal is that we leave partisanship at the door and lead a committee that works for all citizens of Pennsylvania in a dignified, honest and forthright manner.”