(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period.
Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping regulations and neglected to pay employees the required amount for their overtime hours. The facility will make restitution for back wages owed, as well as additional payments for damages and civil penalties.
The U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania entered a consent judgment on Jan. 24, requiring the company to pay more than $1.1 million in back wages and an equal amount in damages to 398 of its employees.
Due to the willful nature of the violations, they will also pay $219,009 in civil penalties – for a total of $2.3 million.
U.S. Department of Labor Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman said in a press release, their division “will vigorously protect the workplace rights and dignity” of these essential workers by ensuring employers comply with federal labor laws.
Investigators from the department’s Philadelphia District Office concluded that from October 2018 to September 2021, Affectionate Home Health Care paid straight time for overtime hours worked, paid an arbitrary rate less than that required by law for employees working more than 40 hours per week, or used a combination of the two illegal pay practices.
The company also failed to properly record the hourly rates in overtime work accurately and did not separate straight-time hours from overtime hours – in violation of recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The Center Square's attempts to contact the company on Thursday were unsuccessful.
In 2021, the median annual salary of home health and personal care aids was $29,430 – or $14.15 per hour.
Although low wages and high rates of violations are common in the industry, and there is a shortage of in-home caregivers, job growth within the next decade is projected to increase by 25% – faster than the 5% average for all occupations.
In addition to enforcing our labor laws, it is also the mission of the Department’s Wage and Hours Division to recover unpaid wages on behalf of employees.
Data provided to The Center Square by the Department of Labor shows the agency recovered tens of millions of dollars for Pennsylvania workers in 2022. The breakdown is as follows:
- Home Health Care Services: $4.7 million in back wages and damages for 1,114 workers, and over $707,000 in civil penalties.
- Health Care (industry as a whole): $7 million in back wages and damages for 2,972 workers, and $829,000 in civil penalties.
- Statewide (all industries): $56.2 million in back wages and damages for 7,326 workers, and $1.5 million in penalties.
“Hardworking healthcare workers will choose to work for employers who value them, pay them full wages and respect their rights,” Looman added. “Employers who comply with labor law and appreciate the dignity of work will have a clear advantage when it comes to recruiting and retaining workers.”