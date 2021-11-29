(The Center Square) – Legislation to increase penalties for multiple DUI offenders has passed the Pennsylvania House with bipartisan support.
Rep. Chris Quinn, R-Delaware, authored House Bill 773 in honor of DUI homicide victim Deana Eckman of Delaware Country to increase penalties for those convicted of third or subsequent DUIs. The bill, also known as Deana’s Law, would require offenders be subject to consecutive instead of concurrent sentencing.
David Strowhouer drove his truck over the yellow line, resulting in a collision in February 2019 that killed Eckman and injured her husband. Strowhouer had been convicted of five DUIs before the crash and had served a concurrent sentence for his fourth and fifth DUIs.
Had the court imposed a consecutive sentence, Strowhouer would have been imprisoned the night of the crash that killed Eckman.
“I am grateful to the House of Representatives and Rep. Quinn for their efforts to pay tribute to Deana by making sure no other family endures the tragedy that we have,” said Roseann DeRosa, mother of Deana Eckman. “This bill targets the worst repeat DUI offenders, and we urge the Senate to quickly pass this important legislation.”
The bill has been sent to the Senate for consideration.