(The Center Square) – After months of squabbling with Gov. Tom Wolf over his pandemic response, it appears the Legislature’s Republican majorities may soon strike a deal with the administration on election reforms designed to prevent a weekslong delay in the state’s vote counts come November.
Wolf told reporters during a news conference at Ridgeway Community Church – a Susquehanna Township polling place in Dauphin County – that he wants to see legislation that allows pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots three weeks ahead of Election Day, requires counties to mail ballots 28 days early, gives local officials flexibility in assigning poll workers and permits officials to count votes that were postmarked Nov. 3 for up to four more days after the polls close.
“I think what we need to do is make people comfortable and safe with the way they are voting,” he said. “I think there are things we can do to improve it so I think the conversation ought to continue.”
More than 1.5 million residents voted by mail in the June 2 primary, the first statewide election held since Wolf signed Act 77 into law last year. The record turnout delayed election results in some counties by more than a week – a result that Wolf, lawmakers and local officials want to avoid in November, with a far higher turnout anticipated.
“Regardless of whether you cast your vote from the convenience of home with a mail-in ballot, or in person on Election Day, my administration has worked hard to ensure that every person has their voice heard and every vote is counted,” Wolf said. “These proposed reforms will further strengthen our elections, help people to vote safely from home, and assist counties in processing the surge in mail-in ballots.”
Senate Republican leaders said they agree with Wolf on passing election law reform soon, though they counter their Senate Bill 10 goes much farther than his proposals. Still, there’s disagreement on a few points.
For example, Senate Bill 10 would provide for secure drop boxes for mail-in ballots that will not make it to local officials before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Senate Republicans also prefer that pre-canvassing only begin the Saturday before the election, rather than three weeks early as Wolf has proposed. In either case, no results would be tabulated until after the polls closed.
“With that legislation we are trying to safeguard that every voter has the opportunity to vote, has confidence in the system and receives results in a timely manner,” Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said. “Our proposal to increase election access, accountability and security goes further than the Governor’s plan. We look forward to working with him to fulfill the legislative responsibility to ensure fair elections and trust in the election process.”