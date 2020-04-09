(The Center Square) – As the coronavirus in recent weeks has spread across Pennsylvania and other areas of the U.S. and globe, such concepts as regular hand washing and social distancing have, of course, been routine topics of discussion.
But there is another, lesser talked about issue amid this pandemic crisis – mental health – that is of equal concern to Shalawn James.
“Our mental health is so tied into our everyday interactions with people,” said James, who serves as acting executive director of the Mental Health Association in Pennsylvania. “We’re all affected by this.”
By virtue of the organization and its mission, James and others working within the statewide association attempt to assist Pennsylvanians of all walks of life enjoy the best mental health possible.
For now, James said the organization, by and large, is able to continue fulfilling its mission amid the challenges COVID-19 has posed.
“We are extremely lucky. We’ve been considered an essential service, so all of our employees have been able to stay employed,” James said.
But there could be challenges ahead, depending on how long COVID-19 rages on in the weeks and months ahead in Pennsylvania and beyond.
“We are going to run into issues with finances,” James said. “Our goal is to employ everyone as long as possible. We are going to take advantage of some of the things that are in place from the federal government.”
James’ concerns on behalf of the MHAP could be replicated across a range of other human services organizations across the state.
Anne Gingerich, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations, has been helming an effort to gather data on the more than 1,000 disparate nonprofit organizations spread across the state.
Preliminary data on a PANO-initiated survey, with full results pending as April unfolds, reveals an overwhelming majority of nonprofit organizations could face challenging headwinds in the road ahead, Gingerich said.
More than 100 respondents had answered PANO’s survey by April 2, and Gingerich said 81 percent indicated they anticipated “a high level impact” from COVID-19. If the crisis extends out for multiple months, Gingerich said an additional 9 percent, for a total of 90 percent, said they anticipated that same “high level impact.”
“Like everyone else, it’s hard to know how to plan,” Gingerich said. “This is impacting every element of society. It really has created this mishmash of unrest and fear.”
Some of the potential future challenges, Gingerich said, might not be readily obvious. For example, she said upward of $26 million in secured grants and contracts tied to performance-based services could be at risk and might need to be forfeited unless changes are implemented.
For organizations running on thin margins and minimal cash reserves, Gingerich said the challenges could be crippling. Most nonprofits – 92 percent – have budgets of less than $1 million. Drilled down further, 88 percent of the state’s nonprofits have budgets of less than $500,000, she said.
While the services nonprofit organizations provide are a critical issue amid COVID-19, Gingerich said there is another factor worthy of concern – the labor market. She said 16 percent of Pennsylvanians work for a nonprofit, which is higher than the national average of 12 percent.
“While the services are important, we also have to remember who provide those services,” Gingerich said. “These are people who use their paycheck and make purchases, which helps the economy. It all goes full circle.”
Amid the taxing aspects of the pandemic, James said she is seeing a silver lining within her workforce at the MHAP.
“We’re learning to find joy in the little things,” James said. “People really are coming to the table.”