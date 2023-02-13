(The Center Square) — As pandemic-era stimulus payments have ended, consumer debt has returned to and surpassed prepandemic levels.
While estimates for Pennsylvania’s budget revenues have gone up, avoiding any budget deficits in the short term, the finances of the lowest-income Pennsylvanians aren’t so healthy.
As a follow-up to the mid-year update from the Independent Fiscal Office, the IFO released more information after some Pennsylvania legislators requested it. The follow-up letter shows that credit card debt is a growing burden.
Data from the New York Federal Reserve showed an almost 15% decline in debt for the bottom 25% of Americans by income from the end of 2019 to midway through 2021 – but an almost 22% increase in credit card debt from mid-2021 to quarter three of 2022.
The average credit card balance went from $2,319 to $2,409. The trend was mirrored by other income groups, but the bottom 25% of Americans had the smallest decrease and largest increase.
“The analysis found that all income groups recorded significant reductions in average credit card balances during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but balances for all groups have been increasing since the second quarter of 2021,” the IFO letter noted.
When the data was broken out by age, the youngest borrowers had the most dramatic changes.
“The average balance for this group was $1,708, an increase of 38.4% (more than double the rate of any other age group), and the highest average balance since the fourth quarter of 2008,” the letter noted. “This increase came after the youngest age group reduced average credit card balances by the largest margin between 2019Q4 and 2021Q2.”
Those reductions seemed to come from federal relief efforts.
“Folks used a lot of those (economic impact) payments in order to pay down credit card debt,” IFO Director Matthew Knittel said during a presentation of the mid-year update on Jan. 31.
After the third payment, credit card balances then hit a “rapid increase.”
Coming out of the pandemic, most of the gains flowed to the middle- and high-income earners. Only the lowest 25% of income earners have a higher credit card balance post-pandemic than prepandemic. Similarly, credit card balances are only higher for those under 30 years old.
“For some (income groups), the gains are not really gains; they’re negative once you take inflation into account,” Knittel said. “Our takeaway from this is that lower-income consumers are not in a very good position at this point, both due to lower real savings and higher credit card balances.”