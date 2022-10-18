(The Center Square) – The city of Erie, Pennsylvania, estimates it costs taxpayers about $180,000 a year to pay for the average police officer in the city. The average firefighter costs the city $184,219 a year.
That's significant because the per capita income in 2020 for the city was $22,266, according to the U.S. Census. And an independent consultant told city planners in 2020 their financial trends were unsustainable, in part due to a crushing pension debt.
The average police officer has a base salary of $89,534, according to a 2022 budget document. The pension costs for that average employee were $62,373, or 70% of the base salary. That is far higher percentage than larger cities with pension problems. For example, in San Diego a police officer with a base salary of $84,210 in 2021 cost the city $13,317 in pension costs – or 16%.
A reason that Erie's pension costs are much higher is because the city offers its employees two types of pensions – a defined contribution plans such as a 401(k) as well as a defined benefit option that pays a monthly benefit in retirement.
PFM Group Consulting told the city in a 2020 report that they were not aware of any other Pennsylvania cities that offered two pension plans to its employees.
"More important than the relative rarity of providing employees with both types of plans, the City of Erie is not in a situation where it can afford to do so," the consultants said in 2020. "This is especially true for the police and fire plans that are 59.6 and 59.7 percent funded respectively according to the most recent pension valuation reports."
The city's required payments to its three pension plans (police, fire and general) has nearly tripled over the past nine years, according to budget documents. The city paid $9.8 million to its pension funds in 2013 and that payment increased to $27.1 million in 2021.
The city's 2022 budget projects its general fund was in deficit in 2021 and that debt will continue from 2022 through 2026. The city estimated its general fund will be $8.7 million in deficit by 2026.
Erie City Councilmember Chuck Nelson pointed to the consultant's 2020 analysis as for the reasons the city was struggling to pay its pension costs.
PFM Group Consulting said the city for years had been overestimating its return on investments involving the pension fund and also had not been making the full amount of its minimally required payments into the pension funds.
Renee Lamis, chief of staff for Mayor Joe Schember, and Michael Outlaw, community liaison for the mayor, didn't return emails seeking comment on the pension situation.