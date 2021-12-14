(The Center Square) – The House Judiciary Committee has advanced legislation to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution by creating term limits for the state’s Supreme Court Justices and appellate court judges.
House Bill 1880 would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to impose a two-term limit for justices of the state Supreme Court for a total of 20 years, though those currently serving who exceed the threshold would be permitted to complete their terms.
Committee members approved an amendment during a meeting Monday to also extend the same restriction to judges on the commonwealth and superior courts.
“As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I am pleased this important legislation was voted out today and is now on its way to the full House for consideration,” said Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Lebanon, the bill’s sponsor.
The bill and amendment were approved by the committee on a nearly party line vote of 15-8, with Rep. Mike Zabel, D-Drexel, the only Democrat to vote with Republicans. Committee Minority Chairman Tim Briggs, D-King of Prussia, offered a motion to table the vote because he said the committee hadn’t previously reviewed the legislation, and he believed all constitutional amendments deserve at least one meeting.
Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, agreed and said it was “incredibly improper” to vote the bill out of the committee.
“I believe we should have a hearing,” Kinkead said. “I believe we owe it to the people of Pennsylvania to … flesh it out.”
Committee Chair Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin, countered that amending the constitution requires the General Assembly to approve identical legislation in two consecutive sessions, before it’s presented to voters on the ballot.
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court justices are elected to 10-year terms with a statewide "yes" or "no" vote for retention every decade. The seven-member high court is composed of five Democrats and two Republicans.
Justice Thomas Saylor, a Republican, handed over his chief justice roles earlier this year to Justice Max Baer as he approached the 75-years-old age limit to serve on the court and his term ends Dec. 31.
Baer, a Democrat, will be 75 in December 2022.
Democrat Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht are serving terms that run to January 2026. Democrat Justice Debra Todd’s term runs until December 2027, while Republican Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy’s term ends in January 2028.
Under current law, Mundy, Wecht, Dougherty, remain eligible for retention until 2037, while Debra Todd could serve until 2032 and Donohue until 2027, when they would reach the age of 75.
Ryan argues “no jurist should be able to hold office indefinitely and 20 years is long enough.”
“This amendment would put more power in the hands of the citizens of this Commonwealth by enabling voters to decide whether or not to limit the terms of our judges and justices,” he said in a statement.